POND MOUNTAIN — Pond Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue held its 12th annual Trout Rodeo May 12.
Beginning at 7 a.m. with a country-style breakfast, the fishing event ran from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“The event is an educational, fishing-event fundraiser,” said Assistant Chief Anthony Farmer of Pond Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue. “Not only is it a fundraiser for the fire department, but it is an educational event for children and adults alike about the importance of water conservation and litter prevention. It’s also a good time for the family to get together and enjoy the day.”
There were no fishing licenses required for the event, and there were food, prizes and music for those that showed up. A bean bag toss was also held at 1 p.m.
While there were other events on May 12, the Trout Rodeo still pulled in around 100 fishermen. Tracy Osborne was the adult biggest fish winner and Riley Lyle was the winner for the children’s group.
Farmer said he appreciated all the support from sponsors, business and people alike.
“We’ve done it for 12 years, and we’ve really had good success and good support,” Farmer said. “We were able to raise a good amount of money.”
