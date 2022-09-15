Pond Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue to hold annual BBQ fundraiser Oct. 8 Staff Report Sep 15, 2022 Sep 15, 2022 Updated 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The annual Pond Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue BBQ fundraiser will take place on Oct. 8. Photo illustration courtesy of Pond Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CRESTON - Pond Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue will be holding their annual BBQ fundraiser on Oct. 8 at the Riverview Community Center in Creston.The event will begin at 4 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. You can either eat your food there or take it to go.For just $12, you will receive BBQ, a roll, slaw, beans, dessert and a drink.There will also be a raffle drawing at 7 p.m. You do not have to be present to win. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bbq Rescue Gastronomy Food Volunteer Fundraiser Dessert Fire Drink × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Parking lot altercation leads to shooting at McDonald’s Ashe County arrest reports West Jefferson’s Olde Time Antiques Fair coming up Sept. 16-17 Ashe County arrest reports Heroes awarded at first Ashe County Hometown Heroes Day Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
