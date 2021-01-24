JEFFERSON — On Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. the first prayer vigil was held at Ashe Memorial Hospital for hospital staff and those impacted by COVID-19. The outdoor vigil took place on the front, visitor side of the hospital.
Despite the chill of the night air, several attended in person to hold candles and join together in prayer while wearing face masks and social distancing. Those who were unable to physically attend, displayed great support by attending virtually and sending thoughts and prayers to those in need.
The event was created and shared on Facebook by hosts Chuck Thompson, Robert, Michael and Annette DePalma. The family described these vigils to be what Crystal Bennett would have wanted.
Community members are invited to attend future vigils, which will be held at AMH on Wednesday evenings beginning at 7 p.m. This will be a time to pray for COVID-19 patients, those who have lost loved ones to the virus and hospital staffs everywhere.
Those who wish to attend in person will be expected to wear a mask and candles will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.