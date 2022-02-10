“Good Fire in the Mountains” a prescribed fire education day and demonstration, will take place at New River State Park — Wagoner Access from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, February 11.
Learn how and why prescribed fire is used, meet your local fire professionals, see a live burn, and learn how to use good fire on your landscape.
This event is $7 per person. Lunch is provided, and the event is a cooperative effort of Blue Ridge Resource Conservation and Development, NC Forest Service, North Carolina State Parks, Fire Learning Network, Ruffed Grouse Society, American Woodcock Society and NC State Cooperative Extension.
For registration or more information, visit to nrsp.eventbrite.com or call (828) 284-9818.
