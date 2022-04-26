WEST JEFFERSON — During the weekend of April 22 to 24, the Project Graduation fundraiser was in full swing in the parking lot beside McDonald’s and Ingles.
Organizer Dianne Eldreth stated that over the weekend, they raised $5,800 at the event alone. This does not include donations that were mailed in.
“Right now, we are right at the $20,000 mark,” said Eldreth. “We had 40-plus staff and volunteers and this doesn’t count the people who just dropped in and asked if they could help. We are very appreciative to Ingles for giving us a place to have our fundraiser, McDonald’s for letting us use their drive through, Dr. Pepper for the trailer and drinks, Jefferson Rent All for setting up our tent, Blue Ridge Energy for the power, Tim Walton from the high school and WKSK.”
Donations can still be made by contacting Eldreth at dianne.eldreth@ashe.k12.nc.us.
