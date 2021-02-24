The mission of the Ashe County Humane Society is to promote the welfare of companion animals in the community through programs and strategies aimed at improving responsible pet ownership and reducing the pet population. Dedicated to the welfare of companion animals, Ashe County Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that is funded solely by donations and fundraisers and run by volunteers. Check out our adoptable pets and how you can help our mission by accessing our links.
Have a question about the Ashe County Humane Society? Visit https://www.ashehumanesociety.org/.
History
The Ashe County Humane Society was formed in March 2004 by a group of people brought together by their concerns for the welfare of animals in Ashe County, North Carolina. During past years, several attempts had been made in the community to form a humane society — all failing for various reasons, but primarily because of individual member’s inability to contribute the time, energy and focus necessary to ensure the success of the Society.
An early asset to the newly formed 2004 society was the leadership and experience contributed by John Lisk. Lisk gained his extensive leadership experience as a past executive director of a large metropolitan Humane Society in South Florida. He assisted volunteers of the Ashe County Humane Society to form a plan for success. He emphasized the need for coordination and planning and the importance of having a centralized person to perform that function in the organization. He recruited a former employee for that position and a plan was presented to the members in June 2004.
A mission statement was written and programs developed that revolved around supporting the mission of “Saving and Protecting Animals of Ashe County.” Publicity and fundraising were targeted as primary needs in order to establish the Society in the community and enable it to achieve its long term goals. We have grown our efforts every year thanks to our donors, volunteers and local businesses. We received our 501c3 status in 2006.
The Humane Society’s efforts have worked well since 2004. We now have a permanent facility, provide spay/neuter vouchers to local residents for their pets, have a small foster program in place and have a viable pet adoption program. Future plans include building permanent dog kennels and cat facilities so that we can provide a temporary home for unwanted animals.
This takes a commitment of funds that we don’t have at the present but with hard work and supporters in our community and surrounding areas we are working toward our goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.