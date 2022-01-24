JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Sheriff's office arrested a man from Crumpler on drug trafficking charges after discovering "several pounds of marijuana," according to Sheriff B. Phil Howell.
On Wednesday, Jan. 19, ACSO deputies along with the North Carolina Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle in Glendale Springs. During the stop, officers identified one of the passengers as Hunter Joel Radford, 22, of Crumpler.
During the traffic stop, officers located 40 grams of fentanyl. At the time of the stop, officials from the ACSO, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, Boone Police Department, Watauga County County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Mooresville Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security were investigating Radford.
A search warrant was then executed on Radford’s residence, where detectives located an additional 32 grams of fentanyl, several pounds of marijuana, firearms, and U.S. Currency.
Radford was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking in opium or heroin and one count of felony possession of marijuana.
As of press time, Radford is being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.
