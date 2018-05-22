WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College held its Radiology Pinning Ceremony on Tuesday, May 8, at the John A. Walker Community Center.
Madison Ashley, North Wilkesboro; Cecily Bryan, Union Grove; Abigail Byrd, North Wilkesboro; Morgan Campbell, Taylorsville; Janice Foster, Hays; Tracey Harkless, Wilkesboro; Hugo Limon, North Wilkesboro; Brianna Shelton, Wilkesboro; and Stephanie Wingler, North Wilkesboro received their Associate in Applied Science degrees in Radiology at the commencement ceremony on Tuesday, May 15.
The graduates studied under the direction of Linda J. Wilkes, program director of radiography; Kristain Miller and Courtney Lackey, clinical education coordinators; and radiography instructor Sharon Absher.
WCC President Jeff Cox delivered the welcoming remarks. Radiography class president Janice Foster delivered words of wisdom to her classmates and their guests. A memories presentation that was prepared by Cecily Bryan provided the evening’s entertainment.
Brianna Shelton received the 2018 Edward Mallinckrodt Award of Excellence. Morgan Campbell received the 2018 Bracco Outstanding Student Award and Hugo Limon received the 2018 Research Symposium Certificate of Excellence.
Courtney Lackey, Linda J. Wilkes and the graduates’ selected loved ones presented the pins to their graduate, while in return the graduates presented their loved one with a bouquet of daisies, followed by Wilkes delivering the closing remarks.
“The patient always comes first and is the most important person in the equation…never forget this,” Wilkes said. “Don’t underestimate the impact you can make on an individual patient and their family. You have the power to brighten their day. You just have to do it. You have made a forever impact on me, and I will always be your cheerleader.”
