WEST JEFFERSON — The Military Officers Association of America, in partnership with the Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild, combined to raise money for the Fisher Houses at Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune and to honor local veterans and their families.
The Marathon Jam saw community musicians play music for 12 straight hours, from noon to midnight on Saturday, May 19, in an effort to raise money. At the top of the hour, veterans were honored by having their story’s told while also being presented with a handmade quilt from the quilt guild.
Jonathan Lubkemann, on behalf of BB&T of Boone ,donated an undisclosed amount to support the Fisher House. The Fisher House is a network of comfort homes where families of service members can stay at no charge while the service member is receiving medical treatment.
