BOONE - Log cabin specialist, Gary Horton, has been taking apart the c.1785 Tatum Cabin in Boone log by log. Horton, whose business is anchored in Hillsville, Virginia, is an expert in the knowledge of wood, its characteristics, and how to build and restore log cabins. He has been doing this work most of his adult life.
"It is important to preserve this cabin for many reasons. The cabin is one of the oldest dwellings that we know of in Watauga County which was once Ashe. It was the home of Revolutionary War patriot, James Tatum a prominent citizen in Elk Crossroads. Today it is Todd. There is also a connection to Daniel Boone’s family. Lastly, the cabin represents the life style of the early settlers in Watauga. It is a tangible remembrance of those pioneer days,” said Marrena Greer, Director of the Southern Appalachian Historical Association in Boone, known also as Hickory Ridge Museum.
The cabin was donated and moved in 1959 to the Hickory Ridge site to compliment the outdoor drama, Horn in the West. It was a place visitors could see and experience life on the frontier. Greer says it has been that way for 64 years. The cabin provides an excellent backdrop for cooking on the hearth, and history lessons of everyday life on the Carolina mountains.
Over the years, the cabin has worn down due to the elements and age of the logs and roof. Now it is time for a facelift and repairs so that future generations can benefit and explore history.
Marrena said they are so pleased to have Horton doing the project. He knows exactly what has to be done. Gary explained that every log had to be tagged before any work began.
Some logs are okay and some will have to be replaced. Two logs on the bottom were so bad they were in risk of collapsing. A few of the logs will have to be spliced to take out the deteriorated places. Horton first removed the roof and wooden shakes with his machinery. It is a precise movement and has to be done in such a manner as to not damage the existing logs or chimney.
Once completely dissembled Horton will hew out replacement logs. Damaged flooring and floor joists will be removed and replaced where needed. Salvaged logs will be stacked and protected until time to move. New pole rafters will be put in place and new shakes will be put on.
Follow Horn in the West Outdoor Drama and Hickory Ridge History Museum's Facebook page for updates on the restoration and information about the museum.
