WEST JEFFERSON — Seventeen Ashe County Republicans met at Sweet & Savory Bakery & Deli to discuss the month’s party business at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday, July 16.
The Republicans said they sold $670 worth of merchandise at the 33rd annual Christmas in July festival July 6, and combined with donations from the event, the party coffers are at $5,946.89, according to the treasurer’s report.
The Ashe County Republican Party moved to spend $300 to put party chairman Jonathan Jordan on the WKSK Happy Time Show and run radio ads to promote their High Country Patriot Dinner fundraiser at Blue Ridge Theater & Event Center Aug. 10. Jordan also pushed the party membership to sell the last half of the available tickets.
Elected officials were acknowledged, including Commisisoners Todd McNeill, Paula Perry and Larry Dix.
Republicans will gather for the annual Ashe County Lincoln-Reagan Picnic at Lansing Creeper Trail Park Sept. 17, with Sheriff B. Phil Howell and Chief Deputy Danny Houck serving as grillmasters.
With nothing left to discuss, the party adjourned its meeting at 7:20 p.m. The next meeting of the Ashe County Republican Party is at Sweet & Savory Bakery & Deli beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
