WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Republican Party held its monthly meeting on Feb. 18 at Sweet and Savory Bakery and Deli to vote on a resolution and take care of new business.
Terry Sexton presented the treasury report. The party’s current balance is $10,148.88.
Early voting was an issue of discussion and Sheriff B. Phil Howell said that voting counts for the county were very low.
Commissioner Paula Perry reminded everyone about the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. She shared that they are working on a feasibility study to propose an Agriculture Event Center.
Prior to the meeting, packets were handed out containing the resolution the party voted on prior to adjourning.
The packet included 11 different resolutions, which were read by Steve Mochen. During the reading of each, party members were allowed to voice any objections or concerns they had about any of the stipulations or wording.
The resolutions in the packet were on issues including limiting the U.S. Supreme Court’s right to rule on abortion, upholding the U.S. Constitution, supporting Article VI of the Constitution, calling upon Congress to balance the federal budget, rescinding all prior calls for an Article V Constitutional convention, opposing free trade agreements and partnerships, the Electoral College, opposing “medicare for all,” opposing medicare expansion in N.C., supporting Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell and showing appreciation for Rep. Virginia Foxx.
The only resolution which sparked discussion was the titled “A Resolution to preserve United States sovereignty and protect United States economic stability by opposing any ‘Free Trade Agreements and Partnerships.’”
Several party members objected due to the title after one member spoke about how free trade with other countries helps the country maintain its industries.
Another member objected to this argument by saying that going hand-in-hand with Mexico and Canada diminishes U.S. borders and sovereignty.
Former N.C. Rep. Jonathan Jordan provided some clarification by stating that economic agreements and trade agreements are OK to support. It would only become an issue if they were to support regional trade agreements, which would lead to a one world government through the United Nations.
The party agreed to change the title to “A Resolution to preserve United States Sovereignty and protect United States economic stability by opposing any ‘Free trade agreements and partnerships that would restrict our economic and national sovereignty.’”
Once the packet was read and discussed in entirety, a motion was made to vote on the resolution as is, which will be taken to the county convention.
There will be no March meeting due to the county convention on March 7.
The convention will be held at Ashe County Courthouse and begin at 11:30 a.m.
The 2020 5th District Republican Party Convention will be held April 25 in Hickory, the venue is still to be determined.
The next meeting of the Ashe GOP at Sweet & Savory Bakery & Deli will be held on April 21.
