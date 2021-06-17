GLENDALE SPRINGS — Calvary Free Will Baptist Church would like to welcome Reverend Frank Woods to their community as the new full-time Pastor.
Rev. Woods has been filling in as interim pastor over the past year and he and his wife, Shirley, have been a great blessing to the church.
Pastor Woods and his wife reside in Mountain City, TN. He has served many churches including First Free Will Baptist in Mountain City for 29 years. Most recently, he served as CEO of Free Will Baptist Family Ministries. Pastor Woods has a heart for the community and the church looks forward to seeing what the Lord has in store for the future.
Calvary Free Will Baptist Church is located at 3044 Old Wilkesboro Road, Jefferson, NC 28640. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and Worship Service starts at 10:45 a.m. The church also offers Wednesday night prayer service and youth meeting for ages one to 18 at 7 p.m. They invite anyone come and visit.
