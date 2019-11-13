JEFFERSON — Rev-It-Up for Healthcare and Hunger, a fundraising event organized collaboratively by Ashe Memorial Hospital and the Ashe Sharing Center, raised more than $250,000 for both organizations Saturday, Sept. 14.
Jefferson Landing Clubhouse was transformed into a classic race theme venue to host the Rev It Up for Healthcare & Hunger fundraising event. It was a joyful evening honoring the legacy of Shane Vannoy, former Ashe Memorial Hospital Foundation Member and supporter of many marginalized within our community, according to a release from the Ashe Sharing Center.
The sold out event raised more than $250,000, which will be equally distributed between the two organizations, and will help to accomplish continued provisions for remarkable healthcare and to solve hunger throughout Ashe County and the High Country.
Attendees experienced fine food, along with bourbon and craft beer tastings while they participated in an extensive silent auction. The group was also invited to tour Eddie Vannoy’s Private Car & Memorabilia Collection throughout the evening. Rounding out the event was a live auction, which included numerous trips, jewelry, original artwork, signed guitars by the Eagles and the Rolling Stones and much more — all contributing to a record amount being raised this year.
Ashe Memorial Hospital and The Ashe Sharing Center thanked all parties involved in this event that made it a success, including Jefferson Landing for allowing them to use the facilities, as well as all of the sponsors who made the event possible.
Ashe Memorial Hospital is a nonprofit critical access hospital owned by shareholders in the community and is committed to patient-family-centered healing and caring in Ashe County and across the high country of North Carolina. Ashe Memorial is a steward to the community, providing many free health screenings services as well as non-traditional programs and partnerships to establish the first hospital-based food pantry in N.C. and free cardiac and concussion Screenings for more than 500 student athletes annually, according to the release. For more information, visit www.ashememorial.org.
The Ashe County Sharing Center has more than 120 volunteers who believe in their mission to provide food for those in need throughout its extended community. The organization is supported by donations and grants from businesses and foundations, churches, schools and individuals. For more information, visit www.ashesharingcenter.net.
For more information regarding the Rev-It-Up for Healthcare & Hunger event, please contact Kelly Vannoy, Ashe County Sharing Center Board Chair, at ashesharingcenter@skybest.com or (336) 846-0719.
