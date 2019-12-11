Samaritan’s Purse is set to host its holiday special, “Christmas in Blowing Rock: An Evening with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder,” in two performances on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Shows begin at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and general admission tickets are available. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased online at www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/samaritans-purse-christmas-concert-2019.
Doors open 45 minutes before the show times at the Samaritan’s Purse Training and Conference Center in Blowing Rock located at 7691 Valley Boulevard. Tickets for the event are sold out. With questions, or to learn more, call Samaritan’s Purse at (828) 262-1980.
