The Riverview Community Center Thrift Store will reopen on Wednesday, June 17h, 10 am-2 pm and every week thereafter, Wednesdays-Saturdays, 10 am- 2 pm. The Thrift Store has a wide variety of items including clothing for children and adults, houseware, electronics, books, CD/DVD, tools and furniture.
The store has been saving some great deals for its customers. In order to protect customers and staff, the following precautions will be observed: all patrons must wear masks and gloves while shopping and use hand sanitizer before and after shopping. PPE and hand sanitizer will be supplied to patrons if needed. Shoppers and staff will stay 6 feet apart to the greatest extent possible. Only two to five people per room will be permitted as appropriate.
The Riverview Community Center is located at 11719 NC Hwy 88W, Creston, NC. For more information contact Anne Jones at (336) 385-1387.
The Riverview Community Center will also host a barbecue on Saturday, June 27 from 4-7 p.m. This will be "To Go" meals only.
Plates will consist of pulled pork, slaw, baked beans, rolls, dessert and a drink for only $10 per plate. Call in orders at (336) 385-9812 or just drive up and follow the signs.
All proceeds will benefit the Riverview Community Center and all support is appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.