Riverview Community Center will have its Fall Fundraiser barbecue on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 4-7 p.m.
The meals will consist of a pulled pork plate with slaw or potato salad, baked beans, rolls, dessert and drink for only $10 per plate.
The meal will consist of to-go meals only.
Those interested can call in orders by dialing (336) 385-9812 or just drive up and follow the signs.
All proceeds will enable Riverview to better support the community.
The community center is located at 11719 NC Hwy 88 West in Creston.
