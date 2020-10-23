Hailing from Deep Gap, local bluegrass sensations Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road have recently released a new single titled “Roots,” which will soon be followed by a new 10-track album of the same name. Purcell, who both wrote and recorded the new album himself, grew up in the region and has been playing music since he was five.
Brought up on High Country music traditions, Purcell and Cane Mill Road cut their teeth playing in the region’s bustling music scene before taking their band on the road. Purcell, now 18, has been a lifelong musician, drawing inspiration from local pickers, as well as coming up in the Junior Appalachian Music program.
“I founded Cane Mill Road when I was 14, we started out just playing gigs around Boone and the High Country area, just me and friends from the music scene who were around my age. It was just something fun to do,” said Purcell “Once we got a little bit of a foothold in the High Country things just kind of evolved from there. We’ve grown from being really rooted in the High Country, keeping our roots, but also touring nationally.”
Since their inception, Cane Mill Road has gone on to play bluegrass in 35 states, jamming at a number of historic venues and festivals such as FloydFest, Wide Open Bluegrass and MerleFest.
The recording process for the new album,”Roots” began out of necessity due to the COVID-19 crises, with Purcell, a multi-instrumentalist, recording the parts for each instrument himself at his home studio in Deep Gap. Recording the album solo, however, also allowed Purcell to explore himself artistically.
“I was recording this album right when COVID-19 started to ramp up, so it was part creative choice and part necessity,” said Purcell “It’s easy to get boxed in, I wanted to do something that exceeded expectations a little bit. The process also gave me the ability to produce exactly what I hear in my head.”
Though the new album was recorded solo, Purcell noted that he is eager to continue with the rest of Cane Mill Road, which is currently made up of students from Appalachian State, once circumstances allow.
“I’ve got three of the best guys on the planet,” said Purcell. “I loaded up with a crew of really, really seriously, capable and professional musicians.”
With the chorus “it’s hard to put down roots, when you never touch the ground,” the new single relays a struggle faced by many up-and-coming musicians; constantly touring, life on the road and a desire for stability.
“When you hear roots you think very stable, planted, firm. The first sections of the song aren’t about that, it’s kind of about what life has been like for a lot of people in the music industry when they first start off their careers,” said Purcell. “The last section of the song brings closer, It’s about being in that stage in your life where you’re ready to be established and ready to settle down.”
The themes are a departure from Cane Mill Road’s last three albums, which according to Purcell, presented a more carefree tone.
“The first three albums have been kind of rip-roaring, wideopen, especially our live album, it’s called ‘Let’s all do some living.’ Those are very wanderlust, young musicians on the road type of albums,” Purcell said. “With my writing I try to pay attention to how I feel these days,” said Purcell. “Overall it’s a more settled vibe.”
Aside from themes of stability and settling down, the album’s title, “Roots,” takes on another meaning for Purcell, who expressed a desire to display a bit of the musical traditions he was brought up on in the High Country.
“This is the first album I’ve really done like this, all on my own. I feel like it’s more of a traditional album then maybe our live album was,” Purcell said. “For this album, I musically and lyrically wanted to showcase where I came from and add to the tradition a little bit.”
The new album is set to be released on November 27th, however, you can listen to the new single “Roots” via YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sBbxE2uyz4. Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road’s new album is also available for pre-order at https://canemillroad.com/roots-pre-order-store. For more information about Liam Purcell & Canemill Road visit their website https://canemillroad.com/home or visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/canemillroad.
