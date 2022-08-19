FLEETWOOD — Sheriff B. Phil Howell announces the arrest of 46-year-old Stewart Chad Mast of Ashe County.
On July 28th, 2022, Sheriff Deputies and State Highway Patrol conducted a routine license checkpoint in the Fleetwood area. During the checkpoint, a Kawasaki motorcycle attempted to pass the checkpoint without stopping. After officers were able to stop the motorcycle, the vehicle was returned to the scene, where Sgt. James McNeill noticed the motorcycle did not have a registration plate.
K9 Deputy Lee Johnson and his K9 arrived and conducted an open-air sniff. K9 Officer Condor had a positive alert to the driver’s motorcycle, specifically the jacket that the subject had lain on the bike while speaking with Deputies.
During the stop, Deputies searched the jacket and found a large amount of cash, two clear baggies containing a crystal substance later to be identified as methamphetamine, and another clear bag containing a brown powder substance. Additional evidence was submitted to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for further analysis, which may result in additional charges at a later date.
The motorcycle is not owned/registered by the individual but has not been reported stolen at this time.
Mast was placed under arrest at the scene of the traffic check and transported to the Ashe County Detention Center by Sgt. McNeill, where Mast was booked under a $2,500 Secured bond and released.
Stewart Chad Mast, 46 Years old, of Fleetwood, NC, was charged by ACSO & NCSHP with the following:
NC 90-95 (A)(3) Felony- Possess Methamphetamine
NC 20-7 (A)(1) No Motorcycle Endorsement
NC 20-111(1) Drive/Allow Motor Vehicle with No Registration
NC 20-111(1) Drive/Allow Motor Vehicle Registration Plate not displayed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.