WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School held their 2022 Homecoming ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 29 during halftime at the Ashe vs. Alexander Central Game. This year, a new queen was crowned, passed on by 2021 Homecoming Queen Zada Little to senior Jezik Martin.
Martin was escorted by Cadet Captain Isaac Pennington. She is currently a senior at ACHS and is the daughter of Trina and Chris Martin of Jefferson. Martin enjoys playing sports, being with friends and family, traveling and spending time outdoors. In her freshman and sophomore years, she received All-Conference for Track and Field, followed by All-Conference her freshman, sophomore and junior years in girls soccer. She also received the MVP award for soccer in her junior year and has been the varsity girl’s soccer and track and field team captain. Martin was a State Qualifier in Track and Field her sophomore and junior years. She is the JROTC Battalion Commander, a member of the BETA Club, a member of the JROTC Raider Team and an athlete for Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and the soccer team.
Martin’s goal in life is to live her life for Jesus Christ and to have a positive impact on those around her. After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year university to study nursing.
Alongside Martin, senior representatives were Claira Corley and Kirklyn Hudler.
Corley, escorted by Cadet Captain Dean Gibbs, is the daughter of Rachel and JJ Johnston of Jefferson. She spends her spare time lifting weights, being with her dogs and family and spending time outdoors. Corley is a member of the ACHS tennis team, a member of Student Council, BETA club and she is the president of HOSA. She has been named All Conference for tennis and received the scholar athlete award.
Her goal in life is to be authentic, listen to others and see their values and to be happy in al that she does. After graduation, she plans to attend a four-year college to major in nursing.
Hudler, escorted by Cadet Major Gavin Johnson, is the daughter of Tanya and David Hudler of Jefferson. She enjoys playing sports, spending time with her family and friends, being outside and appreciating the little things in life. Hudler has received the Tri-Athlete award her freshman and sophomore year for playing volleyball, basketball and softball. She was also awarded best net play for volleyball her sophomore year and was named All-Conference honorable mention in volleyball her junior year.
After school, Hudler plans to attend a four-year university where she wishes to continue playing volleyball and to pursue a career in Aesthetics, Business or Sports management. Her goal in life is to be successful and happy and to always remember that she is the one who has complete control over her effort and attitude.
Freshman representatives on Homecoming Court were Lorali Overcash and Liza Weaver.
Sophomore representatives were Lauren Aloia and Maylee Blevins.
Junior representatives were Carolina Olvera and Emily Dicks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.