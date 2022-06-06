WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe Safety Day hit it off in the back parking lot of Ashe County High school on Saturday, June 4, with the county’s police departments, fire departments and more there to inform and have fun with children around the community.
Set up along the parking lot’s isles, each fire department and police department set up booths adorned with their very own firetrucks, police cars, ambulances, rescue vehicles and activities for children to take part in.
The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and included live demonstrations from emergency personnel and law enforcement. Attendees got the chance to take part in the participations with activities ranging from using a fire hose to staking a seat in one of the ACSO’s large vehicles.
There were also bouncy houses, a climbing wall, a smoke house and a helicopter entrance that stopped everyone in their tracks.
Vendors were set up on the side walk with food and drink options. All proceeds went to the Children’s Burn Unit.
Everyone was in good spirits as they walked around and took in what it truly means to be a part of emergency and lawful management. Many of the volunteers from various fire departments socialized and spoke on what each of them bring to the table.
Ashe Safety Day was created by AppHealthCare. To learn more about AppHealthCare, visit www.apphealthcare.com.
