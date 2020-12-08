WEST JEFFERSON — It was a blustery morning on Dec. 5 at the North Pole-extension, that is the Ashe County Civic Center, as Ashe County children and their families visited Santa Claus.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s event was greatly different from previous years but certainly was not lacking in excitement or holiday splendor.
“The Arts Council is just glad to be able to host an event to bring Santa back to the community and give the kids a safe and socially-distanced way to interact with Santa Claus and bring some holiday cheer to hopefully a lot of families,” said Executive Director Jeff Fissel.
From 8:30 to 11 a.m. children and their families were able to see Santa in a drive-through format while his elves provided them with goody bags and they shared what they wanted for Christmas.
Fissel, along with Director of Operations Linda Dreyer and Program Director Rebecca Williams were all present to help ensure the event ran smoothly.
Per usual, the event was put on by the Ashe County Arts Council who were assisted by members of the National Beta Club from Ashe County High School.
Beta Club members who signed up to volunteer their time at the event and assist Santa (Jeff Dreyer) on Dec. 5 were Gia Gerald, Makayla Turnmire, Hailey Vandergraff, Lindsey Greer, Emilee Williams, Emma Jones, Madison Eller, Miranda Finney, Abby Carpenter, Alexis Blevins, Lindsey Phipps, Makenna Holman, Tatum Brown and Blake Levi.
Two students in the Junior Appalachian Musicians program, Grayson Shepherd and Karlee Hamm played Christmas music for all to enjoy.
“We did not want the children of Ashe County not to have the opportunity to visit with Santa,” Committee Chair Barbara Sears said.
Sears added that it was a good option because although Santa was kept at a distance, he was still able to safely interact with the children.
Typically, children attending the event would receive age-appropriate books which are selected for them by Beta Club volunteers. However, this year all of the bags were assembled the same way with the same materials which included holiday-themed Bingo card and a coloring book on fire safety from Ashe County Emergency Management.
Donations were received by Hardees of Jefferson, Edward Jones, Ashe County Public Library, Florence Thomas Art School, local government offices, Lowe’s Hardware, Imagination Ashe,
Arts Council Santa Committee members Larry Massey, Michael Malloy and Wesley Barker helped with the Santa stage and decorations for the event. Richard Edmondson was responsible for sound production during the event.
“I love doing this for the kids and seeing the looks on their faces,” Massey said.
