The staff and Board of Directors at New River Conservancy recently shared news of Executive Director George Santucci's resignation.
After 15 years with the NRC, Santucci officially resigned on December 31, 2020 to become the Sustainability and Special Projects Manager for the Town of Boone, North Carolina.
Santucci continues to serve as Interim Director until a replacement is found.
Since arriving in the High Country 25 years ago, his love for and appreciation of the New River and its entire watershed has grown exponentially, as has NRC staff's love for him.
He has worked tirelessly to protect and expand the areas around the New River, the Park, the critters who call it home and the hundreds of thousands of people who come to enjoy it. According to NRC staff, during his tenure, if Santucci was not in his office you could probably find him pulling tires out of the river, planting trees or shrubs to restore a stream bank, negotiating easements or monitoring water quality.
His resignation leaves some pretty big shoes to fill. However, the NRC is excited to see where its new Executive Director will lead the organization and what they will help accomplish.
Everyone that has had the privilege of working with and knowing Santucci, knows that his commitment to protecting the New River does not end here. His new position places him at the literal headwaters of the New, where the NRC will have the opportunity to work with him on many of its land protection and restoration projects in Boone.
So raise a paddle to help us celebrate the legacy George leaves behind, and all that he has done (and will continue to do) to protect the waters, woodlands, and wildlife of the New River Watershed.
