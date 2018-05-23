WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School hosted a banquet May 8 to honor local students receiving various scholarships.
The following is a list of scholarships awarded and their recipients:
Blue Ridge Elementary Scholarship — Presented to Rose M. Pennington by June Neaves.
Mountain View Elementary Scholarships — Presented to Hannah S. Barker, Ashley L. Denny, Lyndsi P. Holman, Simon T. Houck, Madeline R. Joines, Haylee L. May, Madison F. Osborne, Brooke E. Rutherford, Madison J. Shepherd and Lillian S. Wood by Shera Ashley.
Westwood Elementary Scholarships — Presented to Araceli A. Barcenas, Kaylee M. Campbell, Brooke A. Goodman and Branson S. Kelly by Kristina Norris.
Ashe County Association of Educators Scholarship — Presented to Kaitlyn S. McKenzie by Rebecca Wells.
ACHS Booster Club Scholarships — Presented to Madison F. Osborne and David V. Roten by Brian Hampton.
Administrative Leaders of Ashe Schools Scholarships — Presented to Morgan V. Church and Haylee L. May by Jennifer Robinson.
Joe Daniel Severt Scholarship for Ashe County Students and the Ashe Community Endowed Scholarship — Presented to Samantha P. Mcneill by Pressley Laton.
The Willie Flemings Scholarship — Presented to Celeste O. Ramseur by Pressley Laton.
Ashe/Alleghany Home Builders Association Scholarship — Presented to Corey A. Carter by Tammy Pruitt—Coffey.
Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Scholarships — Presented to Araceli A. Barcenas, Hannah S. Barker, Morgan V. Church, Caroline M. Current, Haylee L. May and Madison J. Shepherd by Jennifer Glass.
Ashe County Christmas Tree Association Scholarship — Presented to Haylee L. May by Travis Birdsell.
Ashe County farm Bureau Scholarship — Presented to Rose M. Pennington by Judy Bare.
Ashe County Little Theater Scholarship — Presented to Kelly M. Halsey by Rebecca Williams.
Ashe County Educational Office Professionals Scholarship — Presented to Jacob M. Richardson by Linda Sloan.
Bason Scholarship — Presented to Kaylee M. Campbell, Christopher R. Turrisi and Thomas E. Turrisi by Jason Krider.
Beaver Creek High School Memorial Scholarship — Presented to Lucas G. Pruitt by Wise Vannoy.
Berea Tuition Promise Scholarship — Presented to David Reynoso by Kim Grater.
Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track Scholarships — Presented to Lucas G. Pruitt and Caroline M. Current by Kay Sexton and Grey Scheer.
Charlotte Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade Scholarship — Presented to Juan A. Jaramillo—Chico by Jason Krider.
Chuck and Belle Gardner Scholarships — Presented to Haylee L. May and Rose M. Pennington by Jane Gardner.
Duke University Scholarship — Presented to Juan A. Jaramillo—Chico by Jason Krider.
Duke University Robertson Scholars Leadership Program Scholarship — Presented to Jacob B. Key by Jason Krider.
ETSU Roan Scholarship — Presented to Addison B. Fairchild by Brianna McCoy.
Gamma Delta Recruitment Grant — Presented to Madeline R. Joines by Jason Krider.
Golden Leaf Scholarship — Presented to Emily F. Kissinger by Jason Krider.
Greater Lansing Area Development Scholarships — Presented to Haylee L. May and Kaitlyn S. Mckenzie by Tammy Woods.
High Country Association of Realtors Scholarship — Presented to Nicole Marie Mast by Larry Stanley.
Ingles Scholarship — Presented to Jarod B. Carlton by Donna Roten.
Jeremy Brent Elliott Memorial Scholarships — Presented to Blake A. Adolph, Brooklyn H. Avery, Makayla A. Bare, Morgan V. Church, Ashley L. Denny, Zebulon D. Duvall, Brooke A. Goodman, Tanner P. Grogan, Erin K. Hardin, Calen A. Harless, Hollie M. Harris, Taylor A. Head, Lyndsi P. Holman, Madison F. Houck, Madeline R. Joines, Ty G. Kelly, Emily F. Kissinger, Haylee L. May, Kaitlyn S. Mckenzie, Samantha P. Mcneill, Madison F. Osborne, Jacob M. Richardson, Brooklyn A. Sheets, Madison J. Shepherd, Kellie J. Taylor, Grant T. Thompson, Christopher R. Turrisi, Thomas E. Turrisi and Lillian S. Wood by Kelly Vannoy and Kendra Perkins.
Lansing Area Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship — Presented to Kaitlyn S. Mckenzie by Tammy Woods.
Lifestore Scholarships — Presented to Jacob M. Richardson, Hannah S. Barker, Corey A. Carter, Caroline M. Current, Zebulon D. Duvall, Madison F. Houck, Dalton T. Hudler and Morgan A. Shatley by Bob Washburn.
Lynn Brown Slater Scholarship — Presented to Kaylee M. Campbell by Dayna Brown.
National Beta Scholarship — Presented to Caroline M. Current by Rebecca Wells.
New River Fire and Rescue Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship — Presented to Madison F. Houck by Tammy Woods.
N.C. Division of Veteran’s Affairs Scholarship — Presented to Madison F. Houck by Darryl Vaughn.
North Carolina Head Start Association Scholarships — Presented to Blake A. Adolph and Kelsi D. McKiddy by Tammy Woods.
Ferrellgas Scholarship — Presented to Skye L. Hiatt by Tammy Woods.
Paul and Alda Perkins Scholarships — Presented to Jacob B. Key and Madison F. Osborne by Brian Hampton.
Peak Creek Ruritan Scholarship — Presented to Madison J. Shepherd by Bill Henson.
Q & A Duncan Scholarships — Presented to Madison F. Osborne, Jacob M. Richardson, David V. Roten and Macy O. Spencer by Jason Krider.
Rotary Club of Ashe County Scholarships — Presented to Madison F. Osborne and Madison J. Shepherd by Josh Roten.
Todd Ruritan/Ruby A. Trivette Scholarship — Presented to Coby R. Ham by Barry Stevens.
Ruth Vannoy Price Scholarships — Presented to Emily F. Kissinger, Kaitlyn S. Mckenzie and Brooklyn A. Sheets by Jason Krider.
SECU Scholarships — Presented to Madeline R. Joines and Samantha P. Mcneill by Derrick Douglas.
Skyline/Frank James Scholarships — Presented to Taylor A. Head and Emily F. Kissinger by Karen Powell.
Watauga—Ashe—Wilkes Scholarship — Presented to Emily F. Kissinger by Jason Krider.
West Jefferson Woman’s Club/Mary Ruth Payne Scholarship — Presented to Kaitlyn S. Mckenzie by B.J. Detweiler.
WCC Scholarships — Presented to Brianna L. Black, Kaylee M. Campbell, Ethan L. Cox, Regan A. Eldreth, Caleb A. Harless, Hollie M. Harris, Taylor A. Head, Nicole M. Mast, Madison L. McClellan, Harley I. Miller, Amy S. Patrick. Isaac S. Patrick, Cole D. Richie, Morgan A. Shatley, Montana L. Stanley, Kellie J. Taylor and Madison F. Warner by Kendra Perkins.
Winesett Scholarships — Presented to Connor S. Campbell and Haylee L. May by Tanya Rogers.
