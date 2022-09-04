JEFFERSON - The education system, community school houses, and the individuals who taught in them is the subject of the Museum of Ashe County History’s newest exhibit, which quietly opened on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1st. The new exhibit titled "Early Education in Ashe County" is set in a mockup of a one-room school house, and traces the formation of the local education system starting in the late 1700s until the 1960s.
“We’ve been working hard on the school house exhibit all summer long and got it complete just in time for the new school year,” said Museum of Ashe County History director, Andrew Cole. “Putting the display together was really a team effort. Volunteers helped disassemble room’s old exhibit and clear out the space, our summer intern helped construct the exhibit’s back drops and make artifact labels, the museum’s board members wrote much of the exhibit’s text and loaned out many of the items that are currently on display. Some event built us new display cases. Everybody contributed something.”
The exhibit on Ashe County’s school system takes the place of the museum’s World War I exhibit, which had been assembled in 2017 in honor of the Great War Centennial. The museum plans on having the new school room exhibit up for the next three years.
“We want to keep things fresh,” said Cole. “This is not intended to be a permanent display, so once it’s been up for a few years we’ll replace it with something new.”
In the exhibit visitors can expect to learn about local education icons like Oddie Cox, Frank James, and John Miller, and see historic photographs of Ashe County schools such as Virginia-Carolina, Nathan’s Creek, and Healing Springs. The exhibit also features several artifact pertaining to early school life.
Though the exhibit is currently open for public viewing, the museum plans on holding an official opening ceremony during its Fall Festival event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1st. The Museum of Ashe County History is currently open Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information call (336) 846-1904 or look for them on Facebook.
