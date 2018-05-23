The Rhea Heritage and Scopes Trial Museum recently announced it will be holding a day of celebration on Monday, June 11, to mark the re-opening of the historic museum after upgrades and renovations were made earlier this year.
The Rhea Heritage and Scopes Trial Museum is located in the basement of the historic and world-famous Rhea County Courthouse, site of the 1925 Scopes Trial, a trial that pit nationally-renowned attorneys William Jennings Bryan and Clarence Darrow against one another in a legal battle over the teaching of evolution. Built in 1891, the Rhea County Courthouse was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1976.
The Scopes Trial remains a famous case from 1925 in which high school teacher John Scopes was accused of violating Tennessee’s Butler Act, which made it illegal to teach human evolution in school.
On June 11, at 9:30 a.m., a celebration will occur on the lawn of the Rhea County Courthouse, located on Market Street in Dayton, Tenn., during which Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, local elected officials and others will address attendees.
Following the event, the newly-renovated Rhea Heritage and Scopes Trial Museum will be open to the public.
In late-2016, a task force of individuals, groups and organizations spearheaded the efforts to upgrade the museum, which had not seen any large-scale renovations since 1973.
Members were able to gather donations and grants to help fund the project.
The new museum design includes story boards detailing the key players and moments surrounding the 1925 Scopes Trial as well as a section of the museum that highlights other moments in Rhea County history, such as the founding of the county, the arrival of the railroad and other important events in Rhea history.
The new museum also features an interactive touch screen display that will further showcase the history of the Scopes Trial and Rhea County.
The museum designs were prepared by Advent, a Nashville-based company that specializes in museum displays. For more information about visiting the museum, go to https://www.tnvacation.com/local/dayton-scopes-trial-museum-rhea-county-courthouse#.
