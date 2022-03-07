Scythian, who led the Ashe Bash back in July of 2021, is wanting to raise money and awareness for the country of Ukraine, which has recently been attacked by Russia.
"My brother Alex and I are sons of Ukrainian immigrants and our first language was Ukrainian," said Scythian member Dan Fedoryka. "We've found that so many people want to help and feel helpless."
In attempt to mend the broken hearts of their fellow Ukrainians, Dan and Alex have joined with a humanitarian fund which has a $500,000 matching grant. They posted a video to their Facebook page with a link to the donation website. The video is a clip from a Ukrainian themed live stream the band did last summer.
The video has over 61 thousand views and 2.2 thousand likes.
