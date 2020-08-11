WEST JEFFERSON — The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance team at Ashe Services for Aging were honored by the Internal Revenue Service as part of a virtual partner recognition ceremony Wednesday, Aug. 5, after helping hundreds file their taxes.
The VITA program is an IRS initiative designed to prepare taxes free of charge through assistance or Tax Counseling for the Elderly Programs.
According to program co-coordinators Linda Gougar and Warren Miller, the VITA team at ASA have helped more than 300 people this tax season, even through the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the senior center, and by extension the VITA program, closed its doors at the start of the pandemic over safety concerns, the VITA team pushed to get program back up and running. With some precautionary measure in place, the program returned from June 9-30.
During the virtual presentation which included words from multiple IRS higher-ups, IRS Commissioner Chuck Retting said the work done by volunteers like the VITA team is important to the overall health of the country’s economy, noting that everyone is deserving of the opportunities a tax filings and returns brings with them.
