The Ashe County Ridge Runners are a group of men who play recreational softball. Front row is Larry Sheets, Joe Hightower, Bill Brennock, Ronnie Bare and Harry Bowers. Back row is Pete Little, Larry Calhoun, Greg Reavis, Danny Weaver, Barry Luske and David Rodriguez. Not pictured is Shorty Bare.
The Ashe County Ridge Runners are a group of men who play recreational softball. Front row is Larry Sheets, Joe Hightower, Bill Brennock, Ronnie Bare and Harry Bowers. Back row is Pete Little, Larry Calhoun, Greg Reavis, Danny Weaver, Barry Luske and David Rodriguez. Not pictured is Shorty Bare.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
The Ridge Runners and the High Country Seniors shake hands after playing two games on Friday.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
Danny Weaver steps up to the plate on July 29.
Photo by Chanda Richardson
The Ridge Runners won their two games against the High Country Seniors, 20-6 and 24-6.
JEFFERSON — Some may think that baseball and softball are sports for those who are young, athletic and full of energy. However, the Ashe County Ridge Runners prove that they are still young at heart, filled with a love for the game and are able to get the job done.
The Ashe County Ridge Runners are a group of men ranging from age 50 to 73 who play recreational softball all across the state. This year alone, they have won more than 20 games and have only lost two.
“It’s really fun,” said 73-year-old Larry Calhoun. “We have fun with each other. It’s nice to be out here with these guys.”
The Ridge Runners earned two more wins on Friday, July 29, at Ashe Park as they took on Watauga’s senior softball team, the High Country Seniors.
In the first game, Ashe’s seniors won 20-6 followed by a win of 24-6 in the second game.
Members of the team include Larry Sheets, Joe Hightower, Bill Brennock, Ronnie Bare, Harry Bowers, Pete Little, Larry Calhoun, Greg Reavis, Danny Weaver, Barry Luske, David Rodriguez and Shorty Bare.
“A lot of these guys know how to hit hard,” said Calhoun. “We have some good runners too.”
Many players from both Ashe and Watauga hit the ball out of the park on Friday and despite the large win, both teams were happy to play against one another and share their favorite past time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.