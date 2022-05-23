WEST JEFFERSON — On May 5 and May 19, both Ashe County High School and Ashe Early College, respectively, held their senior scholarship awards where more than $1.8 million were given combined.
In the ACHS auditorium on May 5, a total of 125 scholarships were given.
The Beaver Creek Memorial High School Award was gifted to Hailey Vandgergraff, who will be attending NC State and Audrey Eller, who will be attending ETSU.
Lacie Allen was the sole winner of the State Employees Credit Union Scholarship and she will be headed to East Carolina this fall.
For the Badger Family Scholarship, five students were awarded: Laney Badger, WCC, Audrey Eller, Makenna Holman, UNC Asheville, Lindsey Phipps, ETSU and Joel Robinson, NC State.
Chloe Miller received the Central Carolina Community College Scholarship, where she will be attending after graduation.
Yale bound Abigail Carpenter received a number of scholarships including the Skyline Frank James University Scholarship, the Ruth Vannoy Price Scholarship, the Jeremy Brent Elliott Scholarship, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce in Memory of Jerry Absher Scholarship, the GLAD Scholarship and the Yale University EDIT Grant.
In addition to Carpenter, Audrey Eller and Makenna Holman also received the Ruth Vannoy Price Scholarship.
The Jeremy Brent Elliott Scholarship was given to a number of students, including Laney Badger, Kaden Burgess, Karey Duvall, Athena Estes, Bradley Gentry, Emily Hendrix, Jayden Jones, Jordan Jones, Mason Kesterson, Taylor Mahaffey, Lindsey Phipps, Hailey Vandergraff, Ainslee Wallace and Connor Waterman.
Burgess also received the Marine Corp League Lance Corporal Philip S. Walter Scholarship, along with Isabella Parker. Burgess will be attending Kentucky Welding Institute and Parker will be attending Johnson and Wales.
Mountain View Elementary gifted their former students with six scholarships along with Blue Ridge Elementary giving three and Westwood Elementary giving six.
Senior Ana Blevins, who will be attending Liberty University, was awarded three of their scholarships: the Academic, Merit Based and Middle America Scholarships.
The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce awarded seven scholarships to students Carpenter, Holman, Chloe Smith-Shepherd, Zada Little, Vandergraff, Duvall and Angela Phillips.
With all 125 scholarships, the total amount given added up to more than $1.4 million.
At the Ashe Early College, they held their scholarship ceremony on May 19, giving $475,397 to the students.
Allie Blevins received the Lees-McCrae Barr Family Scholarship, the Pinnacle Scholarship, an additional university scholarship, the Life Store Employee Scholarship and the Jeremy Brent Elliott Scholarship.
Haley Bundy received two scholarships through school, where she will use to attend Appalachian State.
Wyatt Cox was gifted the Chancelor’s Fellow Scholarship which will add up to $4,500 a year along with the SECU People Helping People Scholarship. Cox plans on attending East Carolina.
The LifeStore Employee Scholarship, $250 per semester, was given to Ethan Goodman.
Sophia Kiser received the P.E.O. Star Scholarship, $2,500.
North Carolina Wesleyan University will welcome Hannah Krider with the $20,000 a year Presidential Scholarship.
Elizabeth Martinez-Francisco, who will attend NC State, received The Golden Leaf Scholarship and the 2022 R. Flake Shaw Scholars Scholarship.
John Hopkins University bound senior Grayson Miller received $1,600 from the Rotary Club, $1,000 from the Chamber of Commerce, $750 from Paul and Alda Perkins, $500 from MVES and $2,500 from the Jeremy Brent Elliott Scholarship.
Jacob Pennington was gifted $1,000 from the Chamber of Commerce, $500 from the Ashe County Historical Society and $1,500 from the Brinson Honors College Admission Scholarship where he will accept for his journey to Western Carolina University.
Luke Poe received the NC State Scholarship for $14,000.
Ava Rector, future Mars Hill University student will receive $20,000 per year for four years.
Another Western Carolina student, Andrew Rowland, received their scholarship for $3,200.
Emerson Rumfelt, set for ETSU, received the ETSU Academic Performance Scholarship, the Mt. Jefferson Presbyterian Church Scholarship and the MVES Scholarship.
Dyanna Shatley received a full ride to NC State, totaling at $25,000.
Appalachian State University’s new acceptances Dixie Taylor and Skyler Vannoy both received scholarships with Taylor receiving $12,437 and Vannoy receiving $2,000 a semester.
Brooke Vannoy will be attending the University of Colorado Boulder with the $25,000 UC Boulder Chancellor’s Achievement Scholarship.
To round out the scholarships, Logan Williams, Guilford Tech bound, has received a full ride Ford ASSET Program Scholarship, totaling at $40,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.