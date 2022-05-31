Located in the beautiful foothills of Wilkes County is a place like no other. A place of refuge and safety for children, Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home was founded in 1994 through a combined effort of people in this area who saw the need for a place for children who were unable to reside in their homes for various reasons.
The first home, Genesis Home, quickly filled up and stayed at capacity. Some of the first children at Ebenezer were from Ashe County, and Ashe continues to be a huge part of the ministry. The ongoing need for continued care for children was obvious to the board members, and through the support of the community and surrounding counties, the expansion of the Ebenezer continued unwavering support, the Ebenezer family has grown to include seven residential homes and can serve up to 51 children at a time.
In their residential and foster care programs, over 950 children have been given a safe place to laugh, play and dream. The children served through Ebenezer Christian Children’s Home are primarily in the custody of DSS, due to abuse, neglect, or dependency where the parent is unable to care for the child for various reasons.
The need for foster care continues to be great in our state. Recent statistics show that many cases have involved parental substance abuse, and the stresses of COVID-19 have also caused an increase in child abuse in North Carolina.
Some children in foster care cannot be reunified with their birth families, and need a forever home through adoption. The board saw this as the next step in serving the children placed in the care of Ebenezer and began the process of training, licensing, and supporting foster families. The first family licensed as a foster family through Ebenezer was in 2012. Since that time, the outpouring of love and devotion of these families has been incredible, and Ebenezer has worked with over 100 families.
Ebenezer has been a part of 98 adoptions through our foster-to-adopt program. Currently there are around 50 licensed foster homes with Ebenezer, with several families just finishing up the initial training and in the licensure process. One of the things that makes the Ebenezer ministry unique is our connection to our communities. All the homes, and our chapel have been built through donations from our community.
Many churches, families and individuals have taken the time to come and see what makes Ebenezer different and have chosen to support the children through volunteering their time and strengths with the children. Skilled workers-electricians, painters, landscapers, and decorators have blessed the ministry through partnering to help build the children’s homes. High school students have chosen to support the children’s home through senior projects and club activities. Others also make donations to our thrift stores across 3 locations where sales benefit the children.
In response to the need for quality care, the Ebenezer expansion is continuing, with two more homes currently underway in Old Fort and Hudson. None of this would be possible without the support of others who share in the desire to help children.
There is a way for everyone to get involved. For more information, please check out the website at www.EbenezerFamily.org or call the office at 336-667-LOVE (5683). The Ashe Share-a-thon is June 3rd and you are welcome to mail in pledges now to P.O. Box 1434 North Wilkesboro or call the office at 336-667-5683.
