JEFFERSON — Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell announced his filing for re-election on Dec. 6.
“When I made the decision to run for Sheriff my goal was simple: to rebuild your Sheriff’s Office into something our community could be proud of again,” said Howell. “I’m confident we have moved forward in accomplishing that goal. I am grateful for the support of my family, the dedicated staff of the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office and you, the citizens of Ashe County.”
The Sheriff reflected on his time within the county, stating that he couldn’t be more pleased with the accomplishments he and his team have made.
“In three years’ time we have rebuilt the trust and earned the respect of a community that deserves to have a sheriff’s office they can rely on and take pride in,” Howell said. “My staff and I work every day with the singular goal of holding tight to the positive changes we have implemented while still moving confidently in the direction of further progress.”
He stated that on his first day of office, he met with the entire staff.
“It was clear to me that I was setting out on this journey with the right team in place. Our team and their families came together to not only address existing crime concerns in Ashe County, but also, and equally important, to lay the groundwork to prevent crime in the future,” Howell said. “An effective sheriff’s office finds a balance between fighting crime and community outreach. This balanced approach works to lower crime rates long term and raise the general quality of life for everyone in the community.”
He also noted several achievements and implementations during his term that included:
Crime Fighting
- Bodycams on every Deputy & Detention Officer
- Adding an additional Deputy to each shift
- K9 Program, 24/7 coverage with four dogs
- Issuing every Deputy a ballistic shield & helmet
- Obtaining (for free) an Armored Rescue Vehicle
- Re-establishing our agency SWAT Team
- Disrupting, through arrests, major narcotics rings
- Re-establishing mutual aid with area agencies
- Certifying four new LE Instructors on staff
- Much of above equipment paid for by grants
Community Outreach
- Deputy 4 A Day Program
- Ashe Blast with Ashe County Schools
- Launching of www.AsheSheriff.com
- Rooftop Cops charity fundraiser
- Christmas with Cops
- Trick or Treat Interactive Community Map
- LE Secret Santa Bike Giveaway Partnership
- Hope 4 Holidays Blood Drive
- Holiday of Hope Santa Letters
“Thank you, Ashe County, for helping me, my staff and their families rebuild your Sheriff’s Office,” said Howell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.