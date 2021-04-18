ASHE COUNTY — An investigation is developing after reports of gun shots around 6 p.m. at Rodie's Parkway Restaurant on April 18.
According to Sheriff Phill Howell, the department is unsure of the details of the situation.
"We don't know if it was gun shots or a tail pipe, but we have two individuals who are refusing to speak with us at this time," said Howell.
Rodie's Parkway Restaurant posted on their Facebook page that they will be closed for the remainder of April 18.
The Ashe Post & Times will continue to report on the developments of the investigation.
