JEFFERSON — On May 31 at approximately 1 p.m., the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call detailing reports of gun shots within the city limits of Jefferson, according to Sheriff B. Phil Howell.
As officers arrived at the scene, two individuals were detained, including suspect William “Bill” Weaver who was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Weaver is currently being held under a $50,000 bond at the Ashe County Detention Center.
The victim, identified as Mark Lambert, received a gun shot wound to the leg and was airlifted to Johnson City, Howell said.
Those in response to the event included the Jefferson Police Department and the West Jefferson Police Department in addition to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.
“The call stated there were gunshots heard in the homes near the Dollar Mart in Jefferson,” said Howell. “Jefferson (Police Department) was the first to arrive followed by Ashe County Deputies and West Jefferson (Police Department). The situation was very serious and very dangerous, but we had two suspects detained within minutes. One was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. This was within the Jefferson city limits so the case will further progress through the Jefferson Police Department.”
The Ashe Post and Times is continuing to report on this situation. Check https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/ for further updates.
