ASHE COUNTY — An Ashe County Sheriff's Office investigation developed after reports of gun shots around 6 p.m. at Rodie's Parkway Restaurant on April 18.
Rodie's Parkway Restaurant posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed for the remainder of April 18.
On the Ashe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Sheriff B. Phil Howell said the social media reports were not true and he released a statement:
"In an effort to quell some confusion and concern going around on social media regarding an alleged 'shooting' in Ashe County this afternoon (April 18), please note that there has been no shooting.
"Shortly after 5 p.m on Sunday, April 18, 2021, a third part caller called 911 dispatch advising that a known and named adult subject had been shot by another known and named adult suspect at a commercial property in the Glendale Springs community. Deputies arriving on the scene found no evidence of a shooting.
"Both the alleged victim and the alleged shooter have been located, together, by law enforcement and interviewed to check their welfare. Neither subject reported having been involved in a shooting, nor did either subject appear to have been the victim of any trauma."
