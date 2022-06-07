DEEP GAP — A law enforcement Special Response Team situation in the Wildcat Road area of Deep Gap has ended with a suspect in custody, according to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman, the situation was the result of deputies trying serve a warrant for arrest.
According to Hagaman, it was determined that an individual allegedly had several firearms. A command decision was made to place the local Special Response Team — consisting of Watauga County Sheriff’s Office SRT Deputies, Boone SRT Police Officers and App State SRT Police Officers — on alert for a potential high risk arrest.
The suspect, who has not been named as of publication, was successfully taken into custody at approximately 7:30 p.m. June 6.
According to Hagaman, the initial thought was the male had allegedly “barricaded” himself inside the house. It was later determined that the individual was in a remote area, and would not surrender to SRT. It was also determined that this individual did have access to several firearms, and refused to exit the house, according to Hagaman.
Hagaman stated in an email statement to media that there were several times where the individual walked outside, only then to retreat into the house.
After several hours of negotiation, the individual came out unarmed, and was “safely placed into a patrol vehicle,” according to Hagaman.
No law enforcement were injured and there was no danger to the public. The individual had several outstanding warrants, according to Hagaman.
Hagaman stated more information would “hopefully” be released on June 7.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.