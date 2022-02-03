JEFFERSON — Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell, in association with DSS, Badges of Ashe and more, is currently on a mission to supply the Ashe County Sheriff's Office with a Safe Haven Baby Box.
According to Safe Haven Baby Boxes' website, the Safe Haven Baby Boxes program offers services that go beyond the installation of a baby box in a fire station and/or hospital. This will be raising awareness and providing support to mothers-in-crisis and prevents illegal infant abandonment. Having a baby box in a community provides a focal point to support the Safe Haven Law and allows our first responders and community with a proactive method to eliminate illegal abandonment.
"A Baby Box is a safety device provided for under state’s Safe Haven Law and legally permits a mother in crisis to safely, securely, and anonymously surrender if they are unable to care for their newborn," said the program's website. "A Baby Box is installed in an exterior wall of a designated fire station or hospital. It has an exterior door that automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside the Baby Box, and an interior door which allows a medical staff member to secure the surrendered newborn from inside the designated building."
The Sheriff's Office is currently seeking a goal of $25,000 in donations for the box. The box will be installed in the exterior wall of ASCO and it has an exterior door that automatically locks upon placement of a newborn inside. An interior door allows staff to quickly secure the surrendered newborn and assess the child. When a baby is surrendered, the box immediately dials 911 Dispatch, the Department of Social Services and Ashe Memorial Hospital. The infant's health will be assessed at the hospital and will then be taken into the custody of DSS.
"Once we raise at least $10,000, we can send the money in and the contract and then it will take four to six weeks to get finished," said DSS director Tracie Downer. "It's not an assembly line production. They are made one-by-one, which will be higher quality. As soon as they receive a check and a signed contract, then they can start the construction of the box."
"The idea is that we don't want sponsors," said Sheriff Howell. "We want this to be a donation and fundraising process."
Current supporters of the Safe Haven Baby Box are the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe Baptist Association, Ashe Pregnancy Care Center, Ashe Memorial Hospital, ASCO, The County of Ashe and DSS.
"I want to get ahead of this and protect Ashe County right now," Sheriff Howell said.
After acquiring enough donations, the Safe Haven Baby Box will be the first box in North Carolina.
At the time of publication, Badges of Ashe has received nearly half of the $10,000 needed to build the box.
To donate, visit www.badgesofashe.com/donate or mail in a check to PO Box 112, Jefferson, NC 28640. In the memo, write "Safe Haven Baby Box."
To learn more about the program, visit www.ashesheriff.com/safehavenbabybox/.
