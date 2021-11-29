WEST JEFFERSON — As the Christmas and holiday season officially kicks into gear, Black Friday took over downtown West Jefferson on Nov. 26 with stores and shops filled to the brim with locals and tourists.
Downtown was packed with shoppers nearly all day on Friday, each going into stores to find that perfect gift for a friend or loved one.
Manager of Mountain Outfitters Helemarie Reavis said there was never a dull moment in the store as they put their products on sell for 10 percent off excluding select items.
“It’s been crazy,” said Reavis. “We’re glad to have people come into our store and pick out gifts for the Christmas season.”
At the Spice and Tea Exchange, workers were making tea, helping customers and offering a buy six get one free deal on their products.
WJ Hardware offered a wide variety of sales on appliances such as gloves, cords, propane gas, utensils, sleds, Holiday goodies and more.
At Bull’s in downtown West Jefferson, shoppers were gifted with 15 percent off all apparel during the Black Friday weekend. Select boots were 20 percent off and select clothing racks were up to 40 percent off.
