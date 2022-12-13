WEST JEFFERSON — On Monday, Dec. 5, Badges of Ashe and local law enforcement agencies were able to sponsor 21 Ashe County children for the Shop with a Cop program.
The officers took the children to Walmart and each were able to fill up their carts with some of their most desired Christmas gifts.
The program is funded through donations and a grant from Walmart. Local school counselors select the children and then Badges of Ashe match them with an officer to shop.
Once the gifts are picked out, they are then wrapped and will be delivered to the children by the ACSO officers during the week of Christmas.
Walmart provides snacks and coats for each child as well as wrapping paper and labels.
Badges of Ashe President Michele Baldwin stated that The Motherboard and Hometown Heroes made personalized stockings for each child.
“The board of directors for Badges of Ashe and the Sheriff’s Department will wrap the gifts this year,” said Baldwin. “Because the program has grown so much over the last year, we reached out to more local agencies to help the kids shop. We had officers from ACSO, West Jefferson Police Department, Ashe Memorial Hospital, NC State Highway Patrol, New River State Park Ranger, Ashe Detention Center, Ashe Animal Control and Ashe Medics.”
Baldwin said she would like to thank Walmart Associate Judith Tzaferis for being their contact person and setting up the party area. She stated that Tzaferis is one of the main reasons that they have been able to expand the Shop with a Cop program.
