WEST JEFFERSON — Christmas can be a magical time of year for many people in Ashe County, but not all have the means for a fairy tale holiday season.
Mason Harris, owner of the Vape Shoppe and Backstreet Subs, is planning on brightening people’s holidays through charity. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Harris and his team will be handing out food, stockings, toys and Bibles to those less fortunate.
Harris said he wanted to give back to the community and help those who need it. He said that Christmas time is not the best time of year for everyone, and that helping those who need it is the right thing to do.
He said that after receiving word of how many people would be coming, he needed help, and a lot more things to give out.
Harris has since been in contact with businesses around Ashe County, receiving food and help from places such as Little Caesar’s and Hole Lotta Doughnuts.
Those who stop by will receive a meal, a box of food while supplies last, a stocking with candy, there will be toys for children, a free Bible while supplies last and a festive spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.