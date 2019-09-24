ASHE COUNTY — In effort to combat hunger in Ashe County, as well as the High Country region as a whole, SkyLine/SkyBest is currently holding its Rise & Shine Breakfast Food Drive throughout the months of September and October.
"Knowing the plight of food insecurity in this region, we have so many efforts to try to replenish family's pantries," Karen Powell, SkyLine public relations administrator, said.
SkyLine reached out to multiple food pantries across five counties, and Powell said most of them expressed a need for breakfast food items.
"We wanted to do something a little different than canned food items," Powell said.
The food drive accepts non-perishable breakfast food items from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, such as cereals, grits, jam, coffee and packaged fruit, though Powell said that SkyLine won't turn down anything if it's a few days late. Designated food pantries include the Ashe Sharing Center, as well as one food pantry in each of the other four counties that SkyLine serves.
"We're very grateful for the outreach from the community," Powell said.
Since the food drive started five years ago, Powell said it has collected more than 10,000 items.
For those looking to donate breakfast food items, Powell said they can visit any SkyLine office location. People can pick up a tote from a SkyLine location, go grocery shopping, drop off the items and then keep the tote for future use.
SkyLine locations in Ashe County include the Smart Home located at 1060 Mt. Jefferson Road and the call center at 1079 N.C. Hwy 194. For more information, call (336) 877-1350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.