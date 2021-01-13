ASHE COUNTY — With the immense amount of photos received over the weekend of Jan. 8, the images of the county blanketed in snow were too large to capture in just one paper. The Ashe Post & Times was delighted by the number of responses through social media and email regarding the happiness winter snow can bring.
Snow falls on Ashe County: captured through a lens
Chanda Richardson
