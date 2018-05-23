WEST JEFFERSON — The Fleetfeet Cloggers are back at it again, hosting its annual recital to benefit the Ashe County community.
Taking place May 26-27, this year’s theme for “Honeycutt Holler” is “Something’s Brewing!” According to organizer Kitty Honeycutt, there will be 60-70 dancers performing at this year’s recital.
“We have dancers that will perform traditional, as well as modern, styles of clogging,” Honeycutt said. “We also have dancers from four years old well into adulthood. We have all skill levels from beginners to really advanced.”
The recital will take place at the Ashe County Civic Center at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 26 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 27. Tickets are $7 for adults and $2 for children under five years old.
After expenses, all the money raised by ticket sales and at the raffle will be given back to Ashe County. This year the money will go to Imagination Ashe and Shoes For Kids.
“Two critical things that kids need (are) books and shoes,” Honeycutt said. “And, I love the fact that our kids can use their talents, and some shoes, to raise money for those kids who are less fortunate.”
In the 21 years since the Fleetfeet Cloggers inception in 1997, it has raised $27,000 for Ashe County charities and organizations.
Along the way, Honeycutt and her staff have developed characters that make show appearances each year. Those characters are played by past and current parents of the cloggers.
“People have grown to love these characters and followed the story,” Honeycutt said. “The story is ongoing, and they have followed it for years.”
Honeycutt said her students are the reason she continues to teach and organize the recital year in and year out.
“(I have) a real attachment to the dancers and their families,” Honeycutt said. “There has been a desire for a long time to keep that part of our mountain heritage alive.”
