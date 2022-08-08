Southern Sun Farm Sanctuary to hold fifth annual FUNraiser Staff Report Aug 8, 2022 Aug 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Southern Sun Farm Sanctuary will be holding a fundraiser at The Tavern on Sept. 15. Photo illustration courtesy of Southern Sun Farm Sanctuary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST JEFFERSON — Southern Sun Farm Sanctuary will hold its fifth annual FUNraiser on Sept. 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Tavern, located at 203 East 1st Street in West Jefferson.The "Beer for my Horses...and Wine" fundraiser will have a live auction, "horse" d'oeuvres, tea and lemonade. There will also be a horse "kissing booth" on site. The rain date for the event will be Sept. 22.Author of children's book "Doc Makes Friends," Pam Lather, will be in attendance for a meet and greet. Visit www.southernsunfarm.com for more information on the nonprofit and the event. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lemonade Sanctuary Publishing Food Farm Funraiser Pam Lather Oeuvre Tea × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Senior softball: Ashe County Ridge Runners beat out the High Country Seniors Ashe County arrest reports Board of Education gears up for the school year with approvals, upcoming events and a recap in athletics Ashe County health inspections Ashe County Republican Women accepted into National Federation for Republican Women Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
