A few weeks ago, the Southern Sun Farm Sanctuary was contacted about providing horses for a Western movie titled “A Flames Reach."
The movie was shot at West Jefferson’s own “Saloon Studios Live,” an authentic Old West town, on Friday, March 4, 2022.
SSFS trailered Duke and Chief (the famous “kissing horse”) over to Saloon Studios Live, all tacked up in old-time Western saddles. Shooting began at dark which gave the staff and horses time to work with their talented actress, Sophia Sutton, who would be riding Duke. Chief and Duke were chosen, as they were sure they wouldn’t react badly to the lighting, huge screens, cameras and stage equipment.
The horses worked hard all night and didn’t disappoint. SSFS would like to give special thanks to Barbara and Clint Johnson and Vicki and Steve Macut who were extras in the movie and are very skilled horse wranglers, as well as John Littlewood, the General Manager and Mark Jones the owner of Saloon Studios Live.
