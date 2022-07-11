WILKESBORO — Wilkes Heritage Museum will host special activities during the 4th Annual Brushy Mountain Peach and Heritage Festival on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
The Wilkes Heritage Museum will be open free to the public during the Peach Festival from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and will be offering self-guided tours as well as special guided tours of the Old Wilkes Jail and Robert Cleveland Log Home. Donations will be accepted and are greatly appreciated.
In collaboration with the Wilkes County Public Library, Wilkes Art Gallery, and North Carolina Arts Council, the museum will also host musical performances throughout the day in the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Auditorium. Among the performers this year will be Wilkes Record Players, Catawba Bluegrass Band, Brushy Mountain Buddies, and Faith River. Attendance to these performances is free of charge.
The Wilkes Heritage Museum is located at 100 East Main Street in downtown Wilkesboro. Wilkes Heritage Museum, Inc. is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history and heritage of Wilkes County for future generations through exhibits and special programs. Regular museum hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, please call (336) 667-3171 or visit the website at www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com.
