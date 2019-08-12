JEFFERSON — New River Conservancy’s annual Splash for the Cash raised $7,460 for future cleanup efforts along the New, according to the nonprofit land trust.
Splash for the Cash 2019 raised about $1,000 more than in 2018, according to NRC Outreach Coordinator Summer Rich.
The fundraiser’s contributors — 25 in total — floated the river from Zaloo’s Canoes to New River State Park Wagoner Access on a sunny Saturday afternoon July 27. After the float, lunch was provided by Smoky Mountain BBQ, and prizes were raffled off to participants.
According to Rich, Becky and Dan Gilbert won the raffle grand prize — a guided fishing trip with Mountain True’s Watauga Riverkeeper, Andy Hill.
Carl Gaile, Andy Guion and Jon Parker also won raffle prizes, including gift cards from Lost Province Brewing Co., beans from Hatchet Coffee and outdoor gear from REI, according to Rich.
“Thanks for coming out and getting dirty for clean water,” Rich said.
Funds raised during Splash for the Cash help enable the conservancy to fund volunteer New River cleanup initiatives, according to NRC Restoration Director Chelsea Blount.
“River cleanups are community-driven and community funded, and we can’t do this work without local support,” Blount said in July. “Splash for the Cash is our chance to raise money for river cleanup efforts for the entire year.”
Event sponsors include Parker’s Electrical Service & Contracting Company, McDonald’s of West Jefferson, The Hotel Tavern, WKSK the Farm, Shatley Springs, New River Brewing, Boondocks, Capital Development Services, Carolina Timberworks, West Jefferson Chevrolet, Parsons Farm Supply, SkyLine SkyBest, Zaloo’s Canoes, Kayaks & Tubes, K&K Stitch & Screen, M-Prints and Virginia Eagle, according to Rich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.