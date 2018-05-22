JEFFERSON — Ashelawn Memorial Chapel & Gardens and Badger Funeral Home will be hosting the 51st annual Memorial Day Service Sunday, May 27, 2:30 p.m., at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The event will be held in conjunction with the Ashe County High School JROTC, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American legion, Disabled American Veterans, 1450th Transportation Unit N.C. National Guard and the Marine Corps League, according to Josh Roten, owner of Appalachian Legacy Funeral Services, LLC,
The service will heavily feature the high school students who will have multiple speaking parts as they talk about service and the importance of the military, according to Roten.
Additionally, there will be a portion of the service were JROTC members place flower petals in the pond to honor service members who were killed at sea.
Navy Veteran Alfred Glover will be the guest speaker.
“For a lot of folks that come, it turns into a decoration as well,” Roten said. “Not only do we get to remember the service members, but Ashe County families get together and remember loved ones they’ve lost.”
Roten said that the cemetery, with the help of the various veterans’ groups, will be meticulously decorated, providing a beautiful backdrop through the service.
The service is not weather permitting and will be held rain or shine. Should it rain, Roten said that plans have been made to hold the service in the Ashelawn Memorial Chapel. Handicap parking, as well as a shuttle service, will be available.
