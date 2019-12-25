JEFFERSON — St. Francis of Assisi Knights of Columbus Council No. 16839 has named John Pokorney as Council Knight of the Year. Pokorney has been the secretary of the council for the past two years. He also serves as the St. Francis of Rome Knights of Columbus Roundtable Chairman. Pokorney serves many functions in the Knights in the Sparta community and for the church.
