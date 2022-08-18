LANSING - The Lansing Creeper Trail Park will be the site for the annual St. Jude Family Fun Day event happening on Saturday, Sept. 17. 100% of all of the funds raised during the day will go to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of former Ashe County student Meagan Price, who passed away in 2016 after a courageous battle against cancer.
The fun-filled event will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 7 p.m. There will be a craft fair, plenty of activities for kids, horseback and train rides, a silent auction, a duck race and live music featuring Rock Bottom, Restless and Blue Country. Food and drinks will be on site all day to purchase.
In addition to all of those fun activities, numerous classic cars from the Blue Ridge Midnight Runners will be on display.
The amount of funds raised from this event has increased each year it has been held since 2016. The event was formerly called the St. Jude Walk-A-Thon and it raised around $1,000 in year one, followed by $5,000 in year two. In 2018, the walk-a-thon was remained the St. Jude Family Fun Day to add a larger variety of things to do for everyone interested in attending. That year over $18,000 was raised for cancer research. The number kept growing in 2019 when $29,000 was raised by generous folks in the community. After not being able to host the event in 2020 due to COVID-19, the St. Jude Family Fun Day returned with a bang last summer with more than 200 people attending and over $44,000 raised.
This year, event organizers have set a fundraising goal of $60,000.
For additional information and updates on the event as the time gets closer, visit www.stjudefamilyfunday.com. If you have any questions or are interested in being a craft vendor, you can also find more information on the website or give Lily Calhoun a call at 336-977-3557.
